Everything Rochester residents need to know about the Minnesota primary election

(ABC 6 News) — The 2024 Minnesota primary election is set to take place on Tuesday, August 13th.

If residents haven’t taken advantage of some of the early voting options, Rochester polling sites will be open from 7 AM to 8 PM on Tuesday. Voters can find their site by using the Minnesota Secretary of State’s poll finder at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.

This year’s primary election will narrow down the candidates for the November 5th general election.

The Rochester City Council President candidates include Shaun Palmer, Randy Schubring and Dean Koutsoukos, who are looking to replace Council President Brooke Carlson after she opted not to seek a second term.

There are also three Ward seats included in this year’s primary: Wards 2, 4 and 6.

Ward 2’s candidates include four names: Breanna Bly, Nick Miller, Loring Stead, and Tripp Welch. Current council member Mark Bransford has opted against running for reelection.

In Ward 4, the incumbent Kelly Rae Fitzpatrick will be challenged by two other candidates: Andy Friedrichs and Cory Siegenfrie.

Finally, Ward 6 Council member Molly Dennis is facing three challengers: Becca Dyer Tesch, Dan Doering, and Mark Schleusner.

Outside of Rochester, the Olmsted County District 3 commissioner seat will also be on the ballot. Incumbent commissioner Gregg Wright faces challengers April Sutor and Karl Johnson.

Again, voters can find their voting sites by clicking here.