Three DFL representatives filing for re-election

ABC 6 NEWS — According to a press release, three Minnesota Representatives plan to file for re-election together on Tuesday, May 28.

District 25 representatives Andy Smith and Kim Hicks plan to file, along with District 24 representative Tina Liebling. According to a release from the Olmsted County DFL, the three representatives will file today at the Olmsted County Government Center at 4 P.M.

In that release, the representatives touted the successes that the DFL saw in the last legislative session, and the work they still have left to do.

“Rochester is a growing city with many advantages,” Representative Liebling said in the release, “but many area residents still don’t share in that success. Along with Reps. Andy Smith and Kim Hicks, I’m excited to continue fighting to grow the middle class and make sure everyone has what they need to thrive.”

“I am looking forward to building upon all the great work we accomplished these last two years.” Representative Hicks added. “Free school breakfast and lunch, expanding and revitalizing child tax credits, paid family and medical leave, and bringing more funding to our infrastructure were just some of the great legislation we passed together. There is still so much more that we need to do. I look forward to continuing to fight to make Minnesota an even better place to live.”