How to register to vote in Tuesday’s Minnesota primary election

(ABC 6 News) — If voters have not registered yet for the primary, it is not too late.

Registration can be completed at the Secretary of State’s website or at the polling booth, which you can find here.

In order to register, all you need is documentation of your I.D. and your address. If you opt for paperless billing, digital copies on your cell phone work as well.

Another process for registration is vouching, which is when somebody who is registered in your precinct can vouch for you.

To take a look at what a ballot might look like at your polling booth, click here.