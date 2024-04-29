Drive-by shooting defendant enters guilty plea

(ABC 6 News) – One of three defendants in the fatal drive-by shooting of Gumdel Nygare Gilo pleaded guilty to felony aiding an offender–accomplice after the fact Monday, April 29.

Manamany Omot Abella, 24, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 2, after the jury trials for his co-defendants Cham Oman and Jenup Chop.

All three faced charges of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder–with intent, not premeditated; aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder–drive by shooting; two charges of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree attempted murder–drive-by shooting; and a charge of aiding and abetting drive-by shooting toward a person.

The prosecution and defense agreed to recommend a 120-month, or 10-year sentence for Abella as part of his plea agreement, with a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Oman’s next hearings had not been scheduled Monday afternoon, April 19. A motion to join his case with Chop’s and try the two remaining defendants simultaneously was filed in Mower County Court April 11.

Chop is scheduled to appear in Mower County Court for the motion hearing June 18, followed by a pretrial hearing June 28 and a jury trial July 8-19.