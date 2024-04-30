Dogs seized from LeRoy farm to get ready for adoption

(ABC 6 News) – The German Shepherds seized from a LeRoy dog breeder in February are on the road to adoption, according to the Animal Humane Society.

The dogs were seized from Anderson Farm in February of this year, after a sheriff’s office investigation turned up evidence that the dogs had been mistreated.

Photo of German Shepherd seized from Anderson Farm, contributed by the Animal Human Society April 30, 2024. All photos were taken in mid-March, according to communications manager Sarah Bhimani

Sarah Bhimani, the communications manager for the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley, MN, said the AHS received a written release, which allows the shelter to provide the animals with sterilization surgeries and any other medical care they need before they become eligible for adoption

It will likely be several more days before the Anderson Farm dogs are officially adoptable, Bhimani added.

The official judgement in the seizure of 15 German Shepherds from a LeRoy farm was finally entered Tuesday, April 30 — the same day the AHS received permission to adopt out the German Shepherds.

In a Zoom court hearing, Judge Jeremy Clinefelter ruled Tuesday, April 9, that the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office was justified in seizing 15 German Shepherd dogs from Anderson Farm in LeRoy.

The Anderson Farm owners, Donald Anderson and Elham Alayyoub, are scheduled to appear on 9 criminal charges of animal mistreatment each May 16, related to the seizure of their dogs.

In the court documents filed April 30, Clinefelter further ordered that Anderson and Alayyoub were responsible for the costs of caring for the German Shepherds since their seizure, and that no third person would be allowed to adopt the dogs from the AHS or otherwise procure them so they could return them to Anderson Farm.