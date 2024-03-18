Anderson Farm dog owners charged with criminal mistreatment of animals on day of second lawsuit hearing

(ABC 6 News) – Donald Anderson and Elham Alayyoub, the owners of LeRoy business Anderson Farm, were charged Monday with 9 counts of overwork/mistreat aninals each.

Anderson, 89, and Alayyoub, 45, each face 3 misdemeanor charges of overwork/mistreat animals–torture; 3 charges of overwork/mistreat animals–deprive of food or shelter; and 3 charges of overwork/mistreat animals–cruelty.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office seized 15 dogs from the farm in late February, citing underfeeding and unsanitary conditions at the farm.

RELATED: Court documents detail poisoning investigation, reason for dog seizure at Le Roy farm – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The Anderson Farm owners sued the sheriff’s office shortly afterward.

A first evidentiary hearing in the case took place March 4. The second hearing takes place today, March 18, at 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: First hearing: Veterinarians, Fillmore County sergeant and Anderson Farm associates present case for, against German Shepherd seizure – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The farm owners are scheduled to appear in court on the criminal charges May 16.