Anderson Farm dog owners charged with criminal mistreatment of animals on day of second lawsuit hearing

By KAALTV
Notice of animal seizure served to Donald Norval Anderson Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

(ABC 6 News) – Donald Anderson and Elham Alayyoub, the owners of LeRoy business Anderson Farm, were charged Monday with 9 counts of overwork/mistreat aninals each.

Anderson, 89, and Alayyoub, 45, each face 3 misdemeanor charges of overwork/mistreat animals–torture; 3 charges of overwork/mistreat animals–deprive of food or shelter; and 3 charges of overwork/mistreat animals–cruelty.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office seized 15 dogs from the farm in late February, citing underfeeding and unsanitary conditions at the farm.

The Anderson Farm owners sued the sheriff’s office shortly afterward.

A first evidentiary hearing in the case took place March 4. The second hearing takes place today, March 18, at 1:30 p.m.

The farm owners are scheduled to appear in court on the criminal charges May 16.