Community raises money for Austin family after car crash puts teen in hospital

(ABC 6 News) – As one Austin family gets buried under expensive medical bills, the community is rallying together to ease the financial burden.

Wyatt Hamlin, 16, has been in a medically induced coma since last Saturday night after he was hit by a driver who police believe was driving drunk.

That driver, 23-year-old Jeffer Lorenzo, is behind bars and facing four possible charges, including criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm, driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of the crash.

According to Hamlin’s mother, he has had his pelvic bone repaired and a breathing tube inserted but remains stable.

In the days following the crash, dozens in the Austin community are coming together to make sure Hamlin’s medical bills will be one thing the family does not have to worry about.

From restaurants to silent auctions to selling t-shirts, many are finding ways to raise money for Hamlin’s family.

One way the Austin High School Boys Hockey team is helping is by hosting a scrimmage. This event will be held on Sept. 16, with many in the hockey community even decorating a Zamboni to raise awareness for their fellow player.

On Wednesday, the Austin Taco John’s will be donating 20% of all sales to Hamlin’s family for purchases made between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Monday, Aug. 14, the Austin Pizza Ranch will be hosting a Community Impact Night for the family. The restaurant will be matching funds up to $1,000 from 4:30-8 p.m. According to a Facebook post, workers are encouraging anyone who is willing to help bus tables or help in any way they can. Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade Cards and Pizza Ranch Merchandise will also be available for a silent auction.

Many local restaurants and shops have put a tip jar out for people to donate as well.

If you are interested in finding ways to donate, click here for the WyattStrong Facebook page.

There is also a GoFundMe created to directly donate to Hamlin’s family here.