Austin teen severely injured after two-vehicle crash involving alleged drunk driver; 1 arrested

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin teenager was severely injured and three others sustained injures in a two-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunk driver on Saturday night in Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), on Saturday, July 29 just before 10:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Ave. SW and 4th St. SW in response to a motor vehicle crash with several injuries.

Arriving officers observed a silver SUV with heavy front-end damage in the middle of 2nd Ave. SW and a red SUV with heavy driver’s side damage up along a garage on the north side of the road.

Witnesses alerted officers that some people had fled from the silver SUV after the crash.

APD officers apprehended Jeffer Lorenzo, 23, of Austin, laying down next to a house in the area shortly thereafter. Lorenzo would admit to being the driver involved the crash.

Jeffer Lorenzo (Credit: Mower County Jail)

A passenger in the silver SUV was also injured, treated, and transported to Mayo Clinic. A third person, believed to also be a passenger in the silver SUV who left the scene prior to officer arrival, was found in the area a short time later passed out due to intoxication on a sidewalk. He was also taken to the Mayo Clinic in Austin, according to APD.

The driver of the red SUV was a 16-year-old juvenile male from Austin. He was unresponsive due to his injuries. First responders treated him and then turned over care to Mayo Clinic’s ambulance service.

Lorenzo was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin to be medically assessed. A search warrant was obtained, based on evidence that Lorenzo was under the influence, in order to secure a sample of his blood for testing. Lorenzo was transported to the Mower County Jail.

According to the Mower County Jail, police are recommending charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide – Operate Motor Vehicle in Grossly, Negligent Manner. Formal charges will be forthcoming by the Mower County Attorney’s Office as the case is pending review.

The case remains under investigation.

The APD was assisted at the scene by the Austin Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and Mower County Sheriff’s Office.