Cause of Miken Sports Facility fire remains unknown

(ABC 6 News) – Investigations could not reveal what caused the Miken Sport Facility fire, due to the severity of damage sustained to the facility.

At around 3 p.m. on Oct. 14, the Caledonia Fire Department arrived on the scene to a manufacturing facility fire.

The facility eventually burnt down, reduced to rubble and deemed a complete loss.

A janitorial contractor first discovered the fire while in the north building around 10 p.m., but was unsure of what could’ve caused the fire.

Investigations into the fire revealed the fire originated from the south manufacturing facility, but did not spread to the north building.

The Fire Marshal could also not conduct hypothetical testing due to the damage, limiting investigations.

The Fire Marshal could not locate any cameras actively recording near where the fire took place.

The fire did not result in any injuries.

According to the state fire marshal, if further information becomes available, the investigation may be reopened; as of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

