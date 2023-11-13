Boundless: Rochester’s new indoor, accessible playground now open

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Families in southeast Minnesota no longer need to worry if a playground is wheelchair accessible. Boundless Playspace and Activity Center was built with that and other accessible features in mind.

It’s not just any type of playground, it has no boundaries.

“It’s exciting because this is probably the only one that’s appropriate for a lot of ages. I’m excited,” said Alexis Stout, a parent who brought her young daughter to play.

Monica Anderson brought her 4-year-old daughter Nora to play, as well.

“Just somewhere new to play. Just something new to do. It’s just nice to have fun and run around and not get caught in anything that’s too small.”

As Monica explained why she liked Boundless, Nora pointed out all the things she enjoyed and said she loved having a new place to play with mom.

Just months ago in September, construction crews were busy putting on the final touches. At the time, Melissa Althoff, Project Lead at the Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living, Inc (SEMCIL,) said, “this has been a huge undertaking. We’re super proud of how far it’s come. We’re just very excited for it to launch.”

A rocket launch of smiles, laughter, and memories for families.

“The energy and excitement of the kiddos coming in has been really fun to watch. They’re like little race cars waiting for that green light to ‘go,'” added Shelly Anderson, Operations Director at SEMCIL.

SEMCIL designed and funded the nearly $13 million playground. Keeping accessibility a priority like wheelchair access on playground equipment and adult changing tables.

“The metal slides will not produce static like the plastic slides do. which can cause the static interference with cochlear [implants.]That’s been very well received. And yes, the changing tables. Being aware of how high or low things are and within reach,” added Anderson.

Boundless is located at 3825 Superior Drive Northwest in Rochester. A two-hour play pass starts at $12 with monthly and yearly options available.

Other partners who worked with SEMCIL on this project are Weis Builders, CRW Architecture, and Midwest Playscapes.