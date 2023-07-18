Body found in Byron retention pond identified as missing Rochester man

(ABC 6 News) – The body of a man found in a retention pond behind Byron City Hall on Monday has been identified to be that of a missing Rochester man.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 39-year-old Wade Gordon, Jr.

Gordon Jr. was last seen at his job in Byron at Ornua Ingredients on Thursday, July 6 for an overnight shift, according to his sister, Amy Raffety.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), company surveillance video shows Gordon Jr. leaving the building, walking east on Frontage Road around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7.

Around one hour later, the surveillance video shows Gordon Jr. smashing his phone to the ground before he walked away. His vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Suburban, was found locked in the Ornua Ingredients parking lot.

Gordon Jr., a father of five, had not been seen or heard from since, according to his family.

On Monday, July 17, authorities responded to a tip just before 4:00 p.m. after someone told law enforcement about hearing strange noises in the area a few days before.

Law enforcement isn’t sure why it took as long as it did for someone to call in the tip.

A brief search led deputies to a nearby retention pond where they found the body.

Law enforcement continues to investigate.