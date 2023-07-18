Body found near Byron City Hall

(ABC 6 News) – An investigation is underway to determine how a man ended up dead behind Byron city hall.

His body was found in this tall grass near a retention pond.

Authorities haven’t releases the identity of the man found, but family and friends of Wade Gordon Jr., the missing Rochester man last seen in Byron back on July 6th were at the scene today.

Some of them in tears.

Authorities responded to the tip just before 4 p.m. today after someone told law enforcement about hearing strange noises in the area a few days before.

“A concerned citizen of the community here approached one of our deputies today and just said that they believed to have heard some noise,” Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Parkin said.

Law enforcement isn’t sure why it took as long as it did for someone to call in the tip.

A brief search led deputies to a nearby retention pond.

That’s when they found the body of a dead man.

“We have called in the assistance of both regional examiner’s office and the BCA to come down to assist us and try to figure out what happened. but with this being an ongoing investigation and remembering that this is a family member to somebody we want to be respectful to the investigation and to and family member that don’t know what happened yet,” Parkin said.

Wade’s family and friends were at the scene today visibly upset.

Still, the identity of the body is still unknown, but law enforcement says they’re grateful that someone stepped up.

“We’re thankful that a community member came forward and gave us information that led us to locating the deceased subject here today,” Parkin said.