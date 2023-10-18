Austin teen convicted of criminal sexual conduct re-arrested for alleged probation violations

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin teen convicted of one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile and accused of another was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 17, after Mower County Court became aware of multiple alleged probation violations.

Leonardo Antonio Nieto-Vasquez, 18, pleaded guilty to conducting a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old in mid-August, and was sentenced to 10 years’ probation, with a possibility of being re-sentenced to 3 years in prison if he violated the terms of said probation.

Two weeks later, Nieto-Vasquez was charged with raping a different 14-year-old. According to court documents from September, he was scheduled to enter a guilty plea to a second 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct charge on Friday, Oct. 20.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Nieto-Vasquez was accused of violating the terms of his probation in his first criminal sexual conduct case — specifically, the court’s instructions to avoid contact with juveniles, and to avoid alcohol consumption.

A warrant for Nieto-Vasquez’s arrest was issued Oct. 17, and the teen appeared in Mower County Court Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Mower County judge Kevin Siefkin set Nieto-Vasquez’s bail at $100,000, with or without conditions.

He is still scheduled to appear for a plea hearing in the second criminal sexual conduct case Friday, Oct. 20.