Albert Lea hosts its first Oktoberween Festival

(ABC 6 News) – For the first time, Albert Lea is hosting its Oktoberween Festival.

It’s a mix of Octoberfest and Halloween. Throughout the weekend, there will be food trucks, games, live music, a kid’s carnival, and of course, a haunted house.

There are a number of discounts throughout the weekend.

Friday – $1 off coupon by stopping at the Creepy Doll Scavenger Hunt

Saturday – BOGO when you bring a bag of non-perishables for the local food shelf

Sunday – BOGO paid adult, one youth free.

Because of the forecast, check the Facebook page for event updates.