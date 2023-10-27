Freeborn County brings back Creepy Doll Scavenger Hunt for another year

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – You’ve heard of a scavenger hunt and an easter egg hunt. But how about a creepy dolly scavenger hunt?

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village have brought it back for a second year. There are new dolls to find and dozens will be hidden throughout the museum. Lights will be off, so it’s just you and your flashlight.

“One guy just said ‘It’s a terrific event’ and he’d come back anytime we do it. We had a couple [of] kids who weren’t sure about going into the museum when it was dark so a few pulled back right at the last minute,” said Stephanie Kibler, Executive Director at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library, and Village. “For the most part, it just seemed to have a level of excitement that we don’t usually see.

“When the lights are on. It’s just a whole different vibe when there’s not lights in the museum,” said Kibler.

While there is no prize for how many you find other than self-pride, there will be trick-or-treating. Child-friendly and non-violent costumes are encouraged.

The event is free and begins at 6:30. For more details, you can click here.

Those who attend will receive a $1 off coupon for Oktoberween.