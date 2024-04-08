2024 Total Solar Eclipse LIVE

(ABC 6 News) — Watch live as a total solar eclipse moves across North America on April 8, 2024.

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Preview - Alex Live

During Monday’s coverage, NASA is sharing conversations with experts and providing telescope views of the eclipse from several sites along the path.

