Clouds continue to hold, next round of storms arrives Monday

Storms on Sunday morning ended up tracking further east, leaving most of us in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa with little to no rain. Those who did get rain got decent amounts though (mainly Charles City and Cresco) were in areas with the biggest remaining drought conditions. Although, it’s drought conditions have vastly improved from the start of Spring. You can read about where drought conditions are currently at here.

For Memorial Day, we still have thunderstorms in the forecast. That backup plan will likely be necessary as storms are forecasted throughout the afternoon on Memorial Day. While severe weather is not expected locally, some storms could feature strong wind gusts. By sunset, rain is out of our area.

A couple showers are possible early on Tuesday, but we dry up during the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday are trending sunny and the best days for outdoor activities.

Temperatures are trending in the mid to upper-60s on Monday and Tuesday before we are back in the 70s by the second half of the week. We do have a couple cooler mornings ahead in the upper-40s, but we don’t get cold enough at any point to cause serious harm to any plants.