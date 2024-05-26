Drought Conditions Continue to Improve

At the start of Spring, we were still in extreme drought conditions in northern Iowa. Now, we do not even have severe drought conditions anywhere in the ABC 6 viewing area thanks to really good rainfall between April and May.

In Rochester, it has been a slightly above-average month of May for rainfall. Our average rainfall in May dating back to 1929 is 3.82″. Rochester is at 3.92″ for May 2024 (based on measurements from Rochester International Airport).

In northern Iowa, where drought conditions were at their worst to start the year, it’s been a totally different story for rainfall. At Mason City Municipal Airport, rainfall for May 2024 sits at a whopping 7.09″. If we had no more rainfall this month (which we are expecting more before Memorial Day) it would rank 8th all time for the wettest May on record.

With more rain in the forecast through Memorial Day, our drought conditions should continue to either improve or stay about the same. Barring a dry Summer like we had last season, it is unlikely we get back to extreme drought conditions within the next year.