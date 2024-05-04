Longfellow parents ask RPS for more communication as questions linger

For more than 150 years, Longfellow Elementary has made an impact on Rochester students. It's a legacy parents want to continue but they say there needs to be a few changes to keep the school going.

(ABC 6 News) – For more than 150 years, Longfellow Elementary has made an impact on Rochester students. It’s a legacy parents want to continue but they say there needs to be a few changes to keep the school going. That starts with Rochester Public Schools being more communicative.

If you talk to Acacia Ward and Kerri Neil Storm, moms at Longfellow and members of the PTA Board, they’ll tell you all they love about the school. But they say there’s confusion on enrollment, transportation, and childcare options.

“There’s just a lot of confusion, People are not being communicated with and miscommunicated with in a lot of these areas. I think a lot of it started with the referendum failing and then the attendance redesign coming out and happening so fast,” Ward, President of the Longfellow Elementary PTA Board said.

The referendum asked taxpayers for millions over the next decade to help cover technology-related expenses. The attendance redesign pushes new school start and end times, and access to different district programs.

“What is tricky is that on a regular year, parents have a lot to navigate and sift through,” said Neil Storm, Vice President of the Longfellow Elementary PTA Board. “Then this year with the enrollment changing, it’s not a lottery. It’s a self-transport application and I think one of the things people don’t know is that it’s not just one time. That it’s just open enrollment now.”

Enrolling in the 45-15 school, and figuring out how to get there. Neil Storm says the information isn’t all in one place and that’s what needs to change.

“The system that they use, you can put in an address and it tells you that you can get transportation but it doesn’t tell you, ‘Well you’re in the district transportation zone, but not really because you’re in a less than a mile…’ Like it’s very confusing and I think it’s been really difficult to navigate,” said Storm.

Ward worries about enrollment. She says with miscommunication, some parents might not know there are options for them.

“The PTA is working really hard on spreading that awareness. It is year-round, they do have childcare, and they do have transportation. It’s open to everybody,” said Ward.

In the end, these moms say the goal is to have a better communication channel. Hopefully adding even more students to the mix when Pinewood students transfer to their building.

After a Friday meeting with RPS leadership, the group said discussions are going positively and they’re excited to collaborate moving forward.