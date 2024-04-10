Pinewood Elementary to be converted to early learning center

(ABC 6 News) – In a unanimous vote, the Rochester Public School Board chose to convert the Pinewood Elementary School building into an early learning center.

Due to the conversion, Pinewood students will transfer to Longfellow Elementary.

A proposed attendance option redesign revision in December 2023 recommended not closing Pinewood Elementary, Mighty Oaks Early Learning School or Riverside Elementary.

