Question: At the end of “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, the “Peanuts” characters gather around the tree and sing what Christmas song?

Answers: A) “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing”, B) “Joy to the World”, C) “Jingle Bells), D) “Silent Night”

Correct Answer: A) “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing”

Congrats to the trivia winner Pam B. from Adams, Minnesota!