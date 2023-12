Question: What is the name of the book that Clarence gives to George Bailey in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”?

Answers: A) “Hamlet”, B) “To Kill a Mockingbird”, C) “The Great Gatsby”, D) “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”

Correct Answer: D) “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”

Congrats to the trivia winner Jeremy B. from Hayfield!