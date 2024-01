Question: What was the first video ever played on MTV?

Answers: A) “Every Breath You Take” – The Police, B) “Tainted Love” – Soft Cell, C) “Beat It” – Michael Jackson, D) “Video Killed the Radio Star” – The Buggles

Correct Answer: D) “Video Killed the Radio Star” – The Buggles

Congrats to the trivia winner Betsy S. from Stewartville!