Question: According to Guinness World Records, what is the best-selling Christmas song of all-time?

Answers: A) “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee, B) “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, C) “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Gene Autry, D) “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby

Correct Answer: “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby

Congrats to the trivia winner Janice G. from Mason City!