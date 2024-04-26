Vikings Trade Up Multiple Times in NFL Draft

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Vikings Swapped picks with the New York Jets to take J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick. McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship last this past season.

The Vikings then Traded up again later from 23 to 18 to select Dallas Turner out of Alabama. Another edge rusher addition to make up for the loss of Danielle Hunter this offseason.

After their trades the Vikings now have to wait until the 4th round to select again.

This article will be updated throughout the first round of the NFL Draft witch you can watch on ABC 6.