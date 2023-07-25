Timberwolves’ Naz Reid, Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren, named to 2023 USA Basketball Select Team

(ABC 6 News) – Fourteen athletes have been selected to the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team that will train with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team as it prepares for the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup.

Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minneapolis native and a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren, were two of the fourteen announced to the team on Monday.

Others that were selected are Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Langston Galloway (Free Agent), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), John Jenkins (G League Ignite), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Eric Mika (G League Ignite), Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder).

“We are confident that our USA Men’s Select Team will do a great job helping prepare the men’s national team for the 2023 Men’s FIBA World Cup,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director. “We have a good mix of young NBA players and those who helped us qualify for the World Cup, all of who will play a huge role in our success in Manila, as we continue to develop the national team pipeline for years to come.”

Ten members of the Select Team have previous USA Basketball experience at senior or junior competitions and junior minicamps. Galloway, Jenkins and Mika helped the U.S. qualify for the World Cup by participating in multiple World Cup Qualifying windows.

Cunningham, Duren, Grimes, Holmgren and Pritchard have all earned medals as members of USA Basketball junior national teams at various FIBA World Cup and Americas competitions.

Jenkins and Reid were both members of the USA Men’s Select Team in 2021 that trained with the Men’s National Team prior to the 2020 Olympic Summer Games.

Six members of the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s National Team have been on past select teams, including Mikal Bridges (2019), Jalen Brunson (2019), Anthony Edwards (2021), Tyrese Haliburton (2021), Brandon Ingram (2016) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (2019).