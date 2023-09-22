Timberwolves honoring 35th season with throwback uniforms, court, logo design

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday unveiled their 35th anniversary season classic edition uniforms, court and logo design.

All will be featured throughout the 2023-24 season. Team officials say the design celebrates the franchise’s 35th anniversary, with a design similar to the look worn from 1989-1996.

The new uniforms will debut on Nov. 8 when the Wolves face the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center, the anniversary of the Timberwolves 1989 home opener.

While the shorts and jersey are white, there are green and blue stripes are on the neck and arm trim as well as the waistband and bottom hem of the shorts. The front of the jersey will also have the team name’s shown in font used during that same timeframe.

Meanwhile, the original logo will be on the sites of the shorts, and the early 90s Nike swoosh logo will be featured on the left shoulder.

In addition to the uniform look, the team announced its court logo will also have the original Timberwolves and Target Center logo.

According to the team, the uniforms celebrating their anniversary year will be worn at a total of 21 games.

Additional items and gear celebrating the team’s 35th year are expected to be released throughout the season. CLICK HERE to shop for anniversary merchandise.