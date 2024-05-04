Tigers Pounce On Eagles Baseball In Conference Battle

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from Lake City vs. Lourdes baseball.

A quick start from the Eagles in the bottom of the first. They got a couple runs to cross the plate.

Then a stalemate till the 4th inning when Lake City found their bats. A 7 run inning for the Tigers and quite the momentum swing.

Eagles would get a few runs late but still fall short 7-4.