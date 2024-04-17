Rochester native Gabe Madsen returns to Utah Men’s Basketball

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

ABC 6 NEWS — A big announcement from a former Mayo High School alum, Rochester native Gabe Madsen is returning to Utah men’s basketball as a 5th-year senior.

Madsen averaged a team second-best 13.6 points a game while leading the Utes with 105 three-pointers made this past season, good enough for first in the Pac-12.

Madsen helped the Utes reach the semifinals of the NIT, dropping a career-high 31 points in the second round against Iowa.