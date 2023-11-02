Prep of the Week: Jaxon Strinmoen

The Spring Grove football team entered the season down their starting quarterback and in the midst of another deep playoff run, the Lions lost another quarterback. Now last year's state runner-up has turned to their third-string quarterback senior Jaxon Strinmoen.

The Spring Grove football team entered the season down their starting quarterback and in the midst of another deep playoff run, the Lions lost another quarterback. Now last year’s state runner-up has turned to their third-string quarterback senior Jaxon Strinmoen to lead them back to U.S. Bank Stadium.

“No, I would never expect to play in the section championship game as a quarterback,” said Strinmoen.

It was almost two weeks ago when senior wide receiver Jaxon Strinmoen became senior quarterback Jaxon Strinmoen. The Lions lost their 2nd string quarterback to an ankle injury.

“The last two games he’s really stepped up for us and done a great job using his legs. I think if you ask him the guys up front really did a nice job for him,” said Head Coach Cody Moore.

Last Saturday Jaxon led the Lions to a 27-20 victory over LeRoy-Ostrander.

“It’s always fun to play a different position. I think quarterback, you have a lot bigger impact on the game, and I think that’s really a good thing for me because I like to be in that spot,” said Strinmoen.

But while he’s out on the field playing theirs two other guys who can’t. The two quarterbacks ahead of him, Elijah Solum and Bryce Berns.

“I get emotional ’cause they still come to practice every day and that means a lot to me, and it means a lot to the rest of the seniors on the team,” said Strinmoen.

They have now become Jaxon’s quarterback coaches.

“Well, I’m mainly working on his footwork and stuff and increasing his passing accuracy,” said Berns.

“He’s also a really smart kid. So, anything you tell him it’s gonna go in his brain and he’s going to figure it out on the field,” said Solum.

Jaxon says it’s the commitment of his teammates like Solum and Berns that has brought the Lions to this point.

“I had the best teammates. We have gone through so many injuries and not one of them backs down,’ said Strinmoen.

The Lions have another tough test ahead as they take on first seed Kingsland in the section championship on Friday.