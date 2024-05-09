Prep of the Week: Tylar Wenthold

Wenthold has thrown three games in which she has struck out 15+ batters this season.

(ABC 6 News) — Kati Bergey has seen many pitchers take the mound for Mabel-Canton Softball. But not once in her 16 years has she seen someone toss 15+ strikeouts three different times all in one season.

“We’ve had a lot of good pitchers in the past,” Bergey recounted. “But just never that have that power and speed that can throw them past the batters like Tylar can.”

Tylar Wenthold’s 16 strikeouts against Fillmore Central/Lanesboro last week was a career-high for her as well. And this is someone who may as well have been born with a softball in her hand.

“Like during the game, I’m just kind of locked in and I don’t really realize what’s happening until the inning’s over,” Wenthold said with a smile. “And I’m like, ‘Wow, I just struck all those people out.’”

“She’s dressed varsity since seventh grade and she — I mean, she handles that burden very well of being the go-to right now,” Bergey added.

It can be an occasional burden when Wendholt is practically the starting pitcher every game. Especially when she had doubts she’d be healthy for Spring.

“Well, I had a small tear in my shoulder and I really just wanted to take a break and try and heal that,” Wenthold remembered. “I was super worried that after this winter — not pitching at all — that I was going to be a little behind. But I’m not, I mean…”

Clearly, she hasn’t missed a beat. Her star power is what the Cougars will need from Wenthold for the next few years. She’ll gladly stand and deliver with a fierce fastball and an eye for strikeouts.

“I trust her well enough to know her calls,” Cougars catcher Kira Synder stated. “She’s usually good with reading the batter and knowing what to do.”

“I really want to win, so that’s all that’s going through my head,” Wenthold concluded. “I just want to get the win and… I have fun and I have confidence and it’s my sport and… Yeah.”