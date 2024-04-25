Prep of the Week: Karma McMorris

(ABC 6 News) — “Riverhawks goal scored by number 26, Karma McMorris…”

An all-too-familiar sentence to anyone watching a Mason City Girls Soccer game.

“Whenever the opportunity is open, I shoot and luckily it’s going my way,” the junior star said.

It has gone McMorris’ way 24 times this year through nine Riverhawks games. Although the goals jump off the page, McMorris will point to all the assists her teammates put on the stat sheet.

“Either I want it at feet or through balls, you know?” McMorris continued. “So, I think it’s just the team communication works well.”

No matter where, no matter when, one can always find McMorris on the attack.

“She is very persistent on the ball and you can see that outside on the pitch she is very persistent with you,” senior teammate Elizabeth Ondoma noted. “But she also has this wrapped-in humility type of thing. She won’t brag about her goals and she has the right to do that, but you wouldn’t know.”

What should be known is that this is nothing new for McMorris. Last season, she found the back of the net 42 times en route to a 2023 First-Team All-State honor.

“She’s just hungry, you need that as a nine,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra emphasized. “You need a striker who is hungry and she is always hungry.”

The hunger being McMorris’ biggest assist to the rest of the Riverhawks around her.

“When you see someone take shots in a game, you’re encouraged to take shots,” Ondoma added. “And I know we have defenders taking shots because of how prolific she has been.”

Just halfway through the year, there is nothing but good karma following the Riverhawks into the second half of the season.

“Everyone has a big role on this team and it obviously shows,” McMorris affirmed. “I can’t score without them.”

Mason City Girls Soccer’s next home game is on April 30 against Des Moines North at 7 PM.

If you have a Prep of the Week nomination for ABC 6 Sports, click here to fill out a form.