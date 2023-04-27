Prep of the Week: Brayden Bishop

(ABC 6 News) — Brayden Bishop says all the right things about the expectations of playing reliable baseball. It’s the same beliefs that have made the senior an integral player in Austin Baseball’s starting lineup.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to get a base hit half the time,” Bishop noted. “Just trying to keep the game going, momentum on our side that kind of thing. Just trying to get the team more involved and do my part to keep it going.”

“I’ve been telling the kids we need that clutch hitter,” Packers Baseball head coach Brandon Nelson said. “We need that guy on our team that’s not scared to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position and he’s taken that to heart.”

Bishop’s abilities vouch for his will to win. In just the first few games of the season for Austin baseball, he’s been responsible for keeping the Packers in contention for a victory. In a 7-6 loss to Winona, Bishop had a 4-run performance that included a home run and a spotless 7th-inning pitching appearance.

“We can get all the momentum on our side if I have a big play or something like that,” Bishop continued. “More like trying to get the team involved and get the positive energy up.”

Against the Mayo Spartans at home, Austin looked dead in the water until Bishop had a 2-RBI double in the bottom of the 7th, cutting the lead to 4-2 and giving Austin a chance to tie. The victory wasn’t meant to be but it did prove that Bishop is still a catalyst for the team.

“When you have that confidence and that belief in yourself, it goes a long ways,” Coach Nelson mentioned. “And that was clear, that was clearly evident in the last couple (of) games where he came up in really big spots and he pulled it off. He came through for us and that was exactly what we needed.”

Bishop is no stranger to the highs and lows of the diamond, especially having played for a Packers team that has struggled mightily since the program’s 3rd place finish at State in 2019. But bishop sees wisdom in defeat and in turn it fuels his game, making him an example the future core of Packers Baseball wants to follow.

“Oh, yeah, it’s a losing sport, you know, and it’s kind of hit or miss sometimes,” Bishop stated. “But you just got to go up there with the best positive attitude you can and do what you can. Try to be the part of the team (that) kind of thing.”