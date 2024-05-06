Texans owner McNair says Tank Dell will make ‘full recovery’ after being wounded in shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans owner Cal McNair said Monday that receiver Tank Dell will make a “full recovery” after he was wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant last month.

McNair did not provide details on the nature of Dell’s injury, but the team called it a “minor wound” the day after the April 27th shooting, which also injured nine others.

Speaking before the team’s annual charity golf classic, McNair called the situation “frightening” before providing an update on Dell.

“It looks like Tank will make a full recovery,” he said. “We saw him in the office the other day and he looked good, in good spirits. But he’ll have to rehab and get back to where he was.”

Coach DeMeco Ryans was cagey when asked about Dell, refusing to directly answer the question when asked if he expected him to be ready for Week 1.

“Tank should be fine,” he said.

Ryans said that he’s spoken to Dell several times since the shooting and that they had a “good conversation.”

Later when pressed about whether he would miss practice time Ryans again deflected.

“I’ve answered all that about Tank — he’ll be all right,” Ryans said.

Dell was drafted in the third round in 2023 after a standout career at the University of Houston. He had 709 yards receiving and set a franchise rookie record with seven touchdown receptions last season before breaking his left fibula in December.

Ryans said in April that Dell had recovered from that injury and would be ready to practice when the team began workouts before he was injured in the shooting.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.