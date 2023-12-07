Tyler Gunnarson qualifies for 200m final at World Abilitysport Games

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson continues to perform well for Team USA in the World Abilitysport Games.

Gunnerson’s second day in Thailand saw him take silver in the 1500m U-20 race with a time of 3:37.19 seconds. The former Saint followed that up by taking third overall in the 200m qualifiers as he’ll participate in the final, beginning at 5:05 AM Central Time. Gunnarson is also racing in the 400m event at 6:30 AM CT.

This comes after finishing fourth in the 800m U-20 event on Tuesday with a time of 1:48.70.