Stewartville’s Taylor Klement commits to Hamline WBB

The senior will join the Pipers to continue her basketball career in college.

(ABC 6 News) — Stewartville senior Taylor Klement posted on social media this week that she is committing to Hamline University for basketball.

Klement is set to join a talented group of Pipers, including Sophie Stork from NRHEG High School. The senior helped Stewartville reach the Class AAA Girls Basketball State Championship last season as she looks to return this year with the rest of the Tigers.