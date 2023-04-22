Several Albert Lea Tigers put pen to paper for their collegiate careers

(ABC 6 News) — Four Albert Lea Tigers made their college destinations official on Friday, April 21.

Logan Strom and Drew Teeter, Albert Lea Boys Basketball teammates, will play different sports elsewhere. Strom will do Track & Field at Luther College while Teeter will take up golf at DMACC.

Meanwhile, Kailey Boettcher will continue to play soccer, committing to Hamline University. Former Prep of the Week Whitney Mullenbach is going to MSU-Mankato where she is poised to boost to Mavericks Women’s Golf.