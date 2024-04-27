Reese Brownlee sets Clear Lake Lions long jump record at Drake Relays

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Drake Relays are always a huge event for track & field stars in Iowa.

One local star made her mark on Friday, Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee landed an 18′ 3.75″ finish in the girls’ long jump.

That was good enough to set both a school and personal record, topped off by winning the girls’ long jump overall.

The former Prep of the Week also got second place in the 400-meter dash during the Relays.