Spartans swept Mankato East on Tuesday, 7-0

(ABC 6 News) — Mayo Boys Tennis claims the Big 9 Conference following Tuesday’s 7-0 sweep of Mankato East.

The Spartans needed the bounce-back victory after getting humbled at #1 Wayzata on Monday.

Mayo will have a big day this Saturday when the Spartans play in the Big 9 Conference Tournament at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center.