Makadyn Gust surpasses 1K points despite St. Charles GBB’s loss to Dover-Eyota

Gust ends prep career on a high note as she recovers from a knee injury.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Dover-Eyota versus St. Charles girls basketball on December 12 as Makadyn Gust reaches over 1,000 career points.

Gust suffered a torn ACL and partially torn MCL and meniscus on October 31 during St. Charles’ semifinal game in the Class A Girls Soccer Tournament. However, she still had one goal to cross off as she took the court to break the 1,000-point mark.

Gust is also a Female Athlete of the Year finalist at the Rochester Sports Banquet on January 14. She is a four-year all-conference player and a three-time Ms. Soccer finalist. Gust also helped St. Charles Softball reach the State Championship in 2021 and 2023.