Lourdes alum Alyssa Ustby starts 3-day basketball camp at alma mater

The Rochester native and starter for UNC Women’s Basketball wants to provide an opportunity to make basketball fun for little girls.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester’s own Alyssa Ustby returned to her alma mater of Lourdes High School on Wednesday to host a 3-day basketball camp for young girls.

Ustby, now a starting guard/forward for the North Carolina Tar Heels, spoke to ABC 6 News on why she is hosting the camp, saying, “I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to be able to give back to girls in my community because I was in their shoes once.”

The All-American Honorable Mention and three-time All-ACC Academic Team player emphasized wanting to give girls a good experience through the sport, adding, “I want the kids to have fun, I want them to make new friends and develop their skills along the way. That’s what basketball and sports are about.”

The former Lourdes Eagle added that for those looking to make basketball their future, she noted that the sport is a grind and that it requires a commitment to one’s craft to succeed.

“The best advice I could give to these young girls is just to work hard,” Ustby continued. “Your work is going to pay off, all the camps you go to in the summer, all the hard work you put in. Even in the driveway or dribbling at your house or just in the garage with your brothers, with your family. Any work that you’re going to put in is going to pay off in the long run and I just want those girls to see that it’s a process.”

Ustby’s camp will continue on Thursday for grades 6-8 from 9 AM to 12 PM. The final day, Friday, will go from 10 AM to 1 PM and be for grades 9-11.