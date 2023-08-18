Kasson’s Bennett Berge wins bronze in U-20 World Wrestling Championships

Berge’s second-straight medalist finish in the Championships after winning gold in 2022.

(ABC 6 News) — Former Kasson-Mantorville KoMet Bennett Berge once again performed well in the U-20 World Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday. Berge went 3-1 in his matches, winning the bronze medal by technical fall (11-0, 2:09).

This comes after landing the silver medal in the 2022 Championships as Berge will now go back to his college career at South Dakota State. Bennett redshirted his freshman season, going 11-5 in the limited matches that he wrestled.