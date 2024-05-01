John Marshall Baseball stomps out Century on Lou Branca Night, 13-5

The longtime former coach of the Rockets was honored before the game.

(ABC 6 News) — John Marshall Baseball took care of business Tuesday against Century in a 13-5 win on the night the Rockets celebrated former coach, Hall of Famer Lou Branca.

Branca, a three-time Big 9 Conference Champion and Conference Coach of the Year, passed away in January of 2023 at 94. Members of Branca’s family were present to have his legacy honored, ABC 6 Sports Director José Solís spoke with one of Branca’s sons, Denny, on his father’s impact.

José also spoke to fellow Hall of Famer, Mayo Baseball coaching legend Dale Massey about Branca, with the former having been mentored by Branca at John Marshall before joining the Spartans.

Massey was on the committee that put Branca into the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007.

Massey fought emotion describing the feelings he had upon his mentor being inducted, calling it “Great… Yeah… Really good… We had some great years together, you know? Opposite — opposing each other, but good, you know, good, good relationships.”

“He made it a lot of fun,” Denny reflected. “He gave great opportunities, whether you are a great player or you’re just a marginal player. Umpires loved him, other coaches loved him. He was just a really decent guy. And I think that’s his legacy.”