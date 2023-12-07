Century VB head coach Nichelle Guillaume steps down after 6 seasons

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Next fall will be a new era for Century Volleyball as Nichelle Guillaume will no longer be the head coach for the Panthers going forward.

Abc 6 Sports Director José Solís reached out to Panthers Activities Director Mark Kuisle who confirmed the news. Kuisle also confirmed that Guillaume’s reasons for stepping down were family-related.

The Panthers reached the section playoffs five out of Guillaume’s six seasons, getting as far as the Section 1AAA semifinals in 2021.