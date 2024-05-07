Century Activities Director Mark Kuisle to retire later this year

Kuisle held role since school's opening in 1997.

(ABC 6 News) — After holding his position since Century High School first opened its doors in 1997, Mark Kuisle will step down as the Panthers’ Activities Director.

Rochester Public Schools sent out an official announcement this morning confirming that Kuisle will step away on June 30.

Kuisle’s accolades include being the three-time Region 1AAA Activities Director of the year as well as Class AA Activities Director of the Year.

Under Kuisle, Panthers athletics has begun multiple programs, inclduing adaptive sports, lacrosse, girls’ hockey and helped get girls wrestling into Minnesota prep sports.

Rps superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said in the announcement he thanks Mark, “for his service to RPS and (I) wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Below is Rochester Public School’s official announcement:

Dear colleagues,

Mark Kuisle has decided to retire from Rochester Public Schools on June 30, 2024, after 34 years. Mark has been a paraprofessional, Business Education teacher, and administrator.

Mark’s career in Rochester has had many wonderful opportunities. He coached the only two MSHSL individual state champion wrestlers in the history of John Marshall and an All-American wrestler. He chaired the design team for the referendum for Century High School and was an integral part of all the discussions and collaborations for Century’s school colors, mascot, logo, crest and school song. Most recently, Mark was the co-chair for the pre-referendum on the three elementary schools (Longfellow, Overland, Harriet Bishop), Dakota Middle School, Century Pool, and boundary changes. During his tenure as the lead for the Activities Department, our district has added two adapted athletic programs, girls’ hockey, competitive dance, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, boys’ and girls’ alpine ski, visual arts, one-act play and the implementation of girls’ wrestling for Minnesota.

Mark is truly dedicated to the prevention and care of our student-athletes. Our contract with the Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine has fostered a strong collaboration with “at our fingertips” world-renowned Sports Medicine Doctors, dedicated athletic trainers, student-athlete-based research projects, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and sports physiologists. This all has served to better the social and emotional well-being of our student-athletes.

A great memory for Mark was on January 22, 2010, approximately two weeks prior to the Winter Olympics in Vancouver. The Rochester Century boys’ hockey team played the women’s Olympic Team before a packed house at the Rochester Recreation Center. The women defeated Century 2-1 and went on to a silver medal at the Olympics. The women’s team was so appreciative of our accommodations, the Rochester atmosphere, the competition, and our attention to detail. Mark believes our first priority is for the event to be about the student participants, their experience, and the classroom.

Mark has been the recipient of many accolades during his tenure including:

3x Region One AA – Activities Director Of The Year

MNIAAA – Class AA Activities Director Of The Year

NIAAA – Distinguished Service Award

MnIAAA/NIAAA – State Award Of Merit

Region One Wrestling “Family Legacy Award”

I want to thank Mark for his service to RPS and wish him all the best in his retirement.

Sincerely,

Kent