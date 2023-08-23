Austin hires Sultanna Akkerman as new girls hockey head coach

Akkerman was a volunteer coach with the team last year.

(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Packers will have a new girls hockey head coach for the 2023-24. season

Sultanna Akkerman, a youth hockey coach in Austin, was announced as the Packers’ new head coach on Tuesday.

Akkerman was a volunteer coach for the team last season and played the sport herself, graduating from Century High School in Rochester.

Akkerman said in a statement she is, “excited to be coaching at this level in Austin,” and that she looks, “forward to being a part of the teams’ future success on and off the ice!”

The Packers are coming off a difficult 2022-23 campaign in which the team went 2-21 capped off by a first round playoff loss to Winona.