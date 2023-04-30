Austin Bruins to play in Central Division Finals against St. Cloud

Bruins will host the St. Cloud Norsemen on May 5.

(ABC 6 News) — Following their elimination of the Minot Minotauros, the Austin Bruins are now one step closer to the 2023 Robertson Cup.

The Bruins will host the St. Cloud Norsemen in the Central Division Finals with a chance to advance to the Robertson Cup Championship in Blaine. Austin will again have home-ice advantage, the first two games being hosted at Riverside Arena on May 5.

Head Coach Steve Howard’s crew went 7-5 against the Norsemen in the regular season, going 2-1 in the previous three matchups.