Austin Bruins extend head coach Steve Howard

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Steve Howard is not going anywhere.

The Austin Bruins announced Tuesday that they have extended the seventh-year coach on a multi-year deal.

Howard led the Bruins to the Robertson Cup Championship Game last season in addition to being named the NAHL’s Central Division Coach of the Year.

Coach Howard expressed his gratitude in a statement, saying he owes, “A huge thank you to all of our current and former players, coaching staff, front office staff, fans, sponsors, and especially my wife Kristin for their unwavering support over the years.”