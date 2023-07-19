Adams native Brian Voigt named Upper Iowa Baseball head coach

Voigt also played and was an assistant for Riverland Baseball in Austin.

(ABC 6 News) — A congratulation is in order for a former Southland Rebel and Riverland Blue Devil in Brian Voigt.

Voigt, who was an assistant for Blue Devils Baseball from 2013 to 2014, was named the new head coach of Upper Iowa Baseball on Monday, July 17. Voight replaces former NIACC Trojan Jeremy Ische who is taking the same role at Southwest Minnesota State.

Voigt was previously an assistant for the Peacocks when he joined in January of 2023, the team going 19-27 in his first year with the program. Prior to moving to Fayetville, Voigt spent six years as the head coach of Central Lake College in Brainerd.

As a player for the Blue Devils, Voigt was key in helping Riverland reach the NJCAA D-III College World Series in 2009, going 5-0 as a starting pitcher with a 0.53 ERA and 24 strikeouts. Voigt also played third baseman, hitting .386 at the plate with a home run and 21 RBIs that same year. He later returned to the Blue Devils as an assistant coach from 2013 to 2014.

Prior to his college career, Voigt played baseball as well as basketball and football for Southland High School, even becoming an ABC 6 Prep of the Week back in 2007. The former Rebel lettered four times on the diamond and help Southland reach the Class A State Championship in 2008.