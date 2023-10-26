3 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Saints advance in Class A Girl’s Soccer Quarterfinals

Highlights curtesy of NSPN

(ABC 6 News) – The #3 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Saints took on St. Croix Prep on Wednesday in the Class A Girl’s Soccer Quarterfinal.

The Saints found success early in the first half thanks to a penalty kick from Araceli White, who slow approached the ball before firing it into the back of the net, marking her 22nd goal of the season.

The first half would stay locked at a 0-1 score, with much of the second half following suit.

But, with 10 minutes left in the match, a quick pass from White finds Sam Perez who knocked it in, bringing the score 0-2.

That score would stick, with the Saints finding victory and advancing to the Class A semifinals.

That game is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.